Three men charged with murder in White Marsh shooting
BALTIMORE -- Three men have been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in White Marsh last month, Baltimore County Police said Friday.
Nykhi Robinson, 22, Rashaad Hamilton, 18, and Mashaal Shabazz, 24, are charged with first-degree murder.
Officers responded on Oct. 3 to the 8500 block of Heathrow Court for a shots fired call, where they found a man shot. The victim, identified as 28-year-old Vincent Leach, was pronounced dead on the scene.
All three suspects are held without bond, police said.
