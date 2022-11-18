Watch CBS News
Three men charged with murder in White Marsh shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Three men have been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in White Marsh last month, Baltimore County Police said Friday.

Nykhi Robinson, 22, Rashaad Hamilton, 18, and Mashaal Shabazz, 24, are charged with first-degree murder. 

Officers responded on Oct. 3 to the 8500 block of Heathrow Court for a shots fired call, where they found a man shot. The victim, identified as 28-year-old Vincent Leach, was pronounced dead on the scene. 

All three suspects are held without bond, police said. 

First published on November 18, 2022 / 1:28 PM

