Three Maryland HBCU universities receive multimillion-dollar grants from BGE

BALTIMORE -- Three historically Black colleges and universities in Maryland will receive $3 million in grants from BGE, according to college officials.

Coppin State University staff announced on Tuesday that the school had been tapped to receive a $1 million grant from BGE to support the educational goals of students studying disciplines in science, technology, engineering, and math.

Bowie State University and Morgan State University are slated to receive grants, too, according to college officials.

The presidents of the three universities met with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and BGE President and CEO Carim Khouzami at the Banneker Douglas Museum in Annapolis on Friday for the announcement of the grant awards.

The grant money will be divided into scholarships of $10,000 each and will be awarded to more than a dozen students, college officials said.

"Coppin State University and BGE represent two anchor institutions committed to transformational impact. BGE believes, as I do, that finances should not determine who is permitted access to opportunities and upward mobility," Coppin State University President Anthony Jenkins. "We appreciate BGE's unwavering commitment to our scholars, and for partnering with the University System of Maryland's urban HBCU to foster new opportunities for economic mobility, community development, and community renewal in Baltimore and throughout Maryland."