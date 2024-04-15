Watch CBS News
Three killed in Aberdeen apartment building fire

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Three people died early Monday morning in a fire at an Aberdeen apartment complex, Harford County Volunteer Fire and EMS said. 

The service said around 6:30 a.m. volunteer firefighters from multiple companies were on the scene of an apartment fire on the unit block of Roosevelt Avenue, where the Highland Commons apartment complex is located. 

Aberdeen Police are blocking off traffic in the area, and the State Fire Marshall has been requested, officials said. 

No further information was immediately available. 

Rohan Mattu

Rohan Mattu is a digital producer at CBS News Baltimore. Rohan graduated from Towson University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and previously wrote for WDVM-TV in Hagerstown. He maintains WJZ's website and social media, which includes breaking news in everything from politics to sports.

First published on April 15, 2024 / 6:55 AM EDT

