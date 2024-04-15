Three killed in Aberdeen apartment building fire

BALTIMORE -- Three people died early Monday morning in a fire at an Aberdeen apartment complex, Harford County Volunteer Fire and EMS said.

The service said around 6:30 a.m. volunteer firefighters from multiple companies were on the scene of an apartment fire on the unit block of Roosevelt Avenue, where the Highland Commons apartment complex is located.

Aberdeen Police are blocking off traffic in the area, and the State Fire Marshall has been requested, officials said.

No further information was immediately available.