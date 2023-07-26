Watch CBS News
Three injured in South Baltimore shooting, youngest victim is 14 years old

BALTIMORE -- Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in South Baltimore Wednesday morning, police said.

Around 11:40 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Cherry Hill road, where they found a 14-year-old boy, a 19-year-old man, and a 26-year-old man suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2499.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

First published on July 26, 2023 / 4:32 PM

