Three injured in South Baltimore shooting, youngest victim is 14 years old
BALTIMORE -- Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in South Baltimore Wednesday morning, police said.
Around 11:40 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Cherry Hill road, where they found a 14-year-old boy, a 19-year-old man, and a 26-year-old man suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
The victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2499.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.