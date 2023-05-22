Three firefighters hurt in Southwest Baltimore fire

BALTIMORE - Three Baltimore firefighters were hurt battling a fire Monday afternoon in Southwest Baltimore.

Fire officials responded to the fire coming from a one-story brick garage around 12 p.m. in the 2600 block of Hafer Street.

Shortly after 1200pm, #BCFD responded to 2600 Blk of Hafer St. Units found a 1 story brick garage with fire showing.

3 firefighter injuries all minor, all 3 transported to local hospitals.

The firefighters sustained minor injuries, and there were no other injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.