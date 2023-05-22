Three firefighters hurt in Southwest Baltimore fire
BALTIMORE - Three Baltimore firefighters were hurt battling a fire Monday afternoon in Southwest Baltimore.
Fire officials responded to the fire coming from a one-story brick garage around 12 p.m. in the 2600 block of Hafer Street.
The firefighters sustained minor injuries, and there were no other injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
