Three children have bicycles stolen at gunpoint in Glen Burnie, police say

BALTIMORE -- Three children had their bikes stolen at gunpoint Monday evening in Glen Burnie, police said.

The theft happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and Marley Neck Boulevard.

Officers said a 12-year-old and his two friends were riding their bicycles when they were approached by three unknown males.

One of the suspects allegedly displayed a gun and demanded the bicycles.

Police said they stole the bikes and took off.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.