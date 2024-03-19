Watch CBS News
Three children have bicycles stolen at gunpoint in Glen Burnie, police say

BALTIMORE -- Three children had their bikes stolen at gunpoint Monday evening in Glen Burnie, police said.

The theft happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and Marley Neck Boulevard.

Officers said a 12-year-old and his two friends were riding their bicycles when they were approached by three unknown males. 

One of the suspects allegedly displayed a gun and demanded the bicycles.

Police said they stole the bikes and took off. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.    

First published on March 19, 2024 / 10:29 PM EDT

