Three 14-year-olds, woman possibly involved in home invasion, assault in Anne Arundel Co.

Police say an adult and three 14-year-old girls broke into a home armed with baseball bats in Anne Arundel County.

People in the home reported minor injuries.

Officers were called to a home around 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Hilltop Road for a home invasion and an assault.

Police said a woman, and the three teenage girls, entered the home as part of an on-going issue with the homeowners.

The woman is facing charges, and officers believe the three 14-year-olds may have been involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-222-6135 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.