Thousands of Starbucks workers, including some in Maryland, to strike on Red Cup Day

BALTIMORE - Grabbing your coffee may look a little different Thursday morning as thousands of Starbucks baristas, including some in Maryland, are expected to strike on the company's promotional Red Cup Day.

Because of the significance of the day, one where customers are offered free reusable red cups in a holiday theme, Starbucks employees are referring to the strike as the "Red Cup Rebellion".

The Starbucks Workers Union is organizing this movement to pressure the coffee giant to negotiate what it calls a "fair first" union contract that addresses understaffing woes.

According to the union, Starbucks hands out tens of thousands of free red reusable cups on Red Cup Day. The union says the crowds of customers lead to drink order pile-ups and baristas are overwhelmed serving angry customers who grow impatient.

On promotion days like this, the union says it's unfair labor because additional staffing is not arranged to cover the influx.

They argue that the coffee giant is not negotiating with them on addressing their staffing, scheduling, and other concerns.

As part of the strike, the union says workers will demand Starbucks turn off mobile ordering on future promotion days.

Starbucks executives maintain that the union is unwilling to negotiate and has for months declined to meet for contract talks.

Back in September, the National Labor Relations Board found that Starbucks violated federal law when the chain increased wages and benefits to only non-union employees.

The chain is currently facing hundreds of unfair labor practice charges.