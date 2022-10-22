Thousands gather 'Making Strides' to fight breast Cancer

BALTIMORE-- Thousands of people united at Camden Yards Saturday morning to take steps against breast cancer.

Making Strides Breast Cancer Walk is one of the biggest fundraisers the American Cancer Society hosts to help save lives.

It's an annual tradition for some families, but the movement gained at least one new face.

Now, she faces radiation, surgeries and at least 18 weeks of chemotherapy.

"It's been a whirlwind," she said. "I'm 30 years old and I have a two year old and I'm ready to fight."

But with a crowd of pink surrounding her, Dietrich knows she has a team to rely on.

"It's going to be a challenge, but she's met every challenge in her life head on and that's what she is going to do now," Patty Hittel, Sadie's mother, said.

Our own Denise Koch pumped up the crowd as people wore shirts and signs to honor their loved ones.

"I'm sure everybody out there has a reason you're here or a person you are here for this morning," Koch said. "Keep them in your mind. Keep them in your heart."

The American Cancer Society raised more than $219,000 for breast cancer resources, treatments and research.

"It's really been the best year that we've seen in a really long time," American Cancer Society Senior Development Manager Heather McGraw said.

But McGraw wants to see the same turnout in the doctor's office.

Tanya Dorsey just completed her cancer treatments in August. But credits her annual mammogram as the first tool that saved her life.

"Even though breast cancer is in my family," Dorsey said. "I never thought it would happen to me."

Dietrich advises people to pay attention to body changes and take action quickly.

"Don't be embarrassed and take the steps you need to take even if they are scary because life is worth it," she said.