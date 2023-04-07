'This is special': Orioles' fans celebrate home opener, ready to see a winner

BALTIMORE – A home opener is a celebration for baseball fans.

For Baltimore Orioles' fans, Friday was the first time they got to see their team in the friendly confines of Oriole Pak at Camden Yards.

[SLIDESHOW: Orioles' fans celebrate home opener]

Chris Lyons, a firefighter and paramedic, took the day off to see the Baltimore Orioles with his children Rylee and Callan.

"This is special," Lyons said. "I was actually supposed to work today but I have a great team at home to cover for me so I could be here with my kids. It's a great day."

There's a different buzz at the ballpark this year.

Fans have playoff aspirations for this young Orioles' team who remaining in last year's postseason hunt late into September.

Orioles fans packed Oriole Park at Camden Yards, most decked out head-to-toe in black and orange.

And with those hated New York Yankees in town, that just brought much more incentive for Orioles' fans.

"This is one of the biggest opening days we've had," said Greg Wilson.

Wilson took his son Carter and his friend Austin Meck to their first opening day at Camden Yards.

"This is awesome, " Wilson said. "This is his first opening day. He's really just starting to get into the Orioles and the players."

The Orioles returned home after splitting a six-game road trip.

But, with youngsters Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, Grayson Rodriguez, among others, the Orioles' fans have hope.

The last time the Orioles made the playoffs was in 2016.

"This is great way to open the season," Orioles fan Jake Browne said. "We have a young team coming around. Playing against the Yankees for the first home game of the season is a good start. It's a big rivalry. Hopefully we can keep it going into this season."

"It's going to be fun watching the Orioles now because we are looking forward to being in the playoff hunt this year," Wilson added.