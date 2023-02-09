'They're not afraid': Former O's outfielder Adam Jones praises Orioles' rebuild

BALTIMORE -- As spring training is set to begin next week, the Orioles are facing some big expectations this season with many hoping for a return to the postseason.

Adam Jones helped lead the Birds back to the playoffs in 2012 after a 14-year absence.

The former centerfielder spoke to WJZ and praised Mike Elias' rebuilding the organization.

He said that because of the budding young stars, teams will be taking the Orioles will have the attention of the entire league.

"Just a lot of talent. Now with that comes a bullseye," Jones said. "They proved last year they can play with the big dogs. They're not afraid of New York and Boston and Houston. They played Houston the best out of anybody in the whole league. It proved that although they're young they're not afraid."

With a crop of young stars both on the Major League club and throughout the minors, Jones thinks the team has the chance to do some special things in the future.

"They have a window now," Jones said. "Not just a one-year window, they have a multi-year window and it's gonna be fun over the next few years to see how they spend it."

Jones is a co-host of "The Adam Jones Podcast" through WJZ's media partner The Baltimore Banner.