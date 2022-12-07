'They can be honored': Dozens aboard USCG Cutter 37 pay tribute on 81st anniversary of Pearl Harbor

BALTIMORE - Dozens of people boarded a historic vessel on the Inner Harbor Wednesday to mark the 81st anniversary of Pearl Harbor.

U.S. Navy Capt. Grahame Dicks delivered a poignant message as he spoke for the crowd boarding the USCG Cutter 37.

"The sacrifices made by American service members both past and present can never truly be measured, but they can certainly be admired, they can be appreciated, they can be honored," Dicks said.

Historic Ships of Baltimore hosted a ceremony to remember and honor the 2403 Americans who were killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

"It's important for me to come here because my grandfather was killed on the Arizona on December 7, 1941," said George Trias.

When the bell was rung, paying tribute to those who died, Treas said he suddenly became emotional.

"When they started ringing the bell about all the ships I just started tearing up," Treas said.

The event included a memorial conducted by the St. Andrews Society and a ceremonial wreath drop.

The USCG Cutter 37 is known as the "last survivor of pearl harbor" because it's the last remaining warship that was present during the attack.

It's now docked at Pier Five at the Inner Harbor and used for education.

"I think the idea of historic ships, this ship Cutter 37, and what it meant to the United States and even today, we can't lose sight of it," said Mike Gill, Maryland Secretary of Commerce.

Cutter 37 is now a sight for educational and overnight programs for all ages, as well as a museum.