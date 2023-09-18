These Maryland colleges and universities feature in 2024 U.S. News and World Report top rankings

BALTIMORE -- Four Maryland schools made the U.S. News & World Report list of Best National University Rankings.

Johns Hopkins University | #9



Located in Baltimore, Johns Hopkins University placed ninth on the list. Widely known for its robust research programs in the health, science, and engineering fields, JHU has an established record of high academic performance. U.S. News & World report ranks JHU at #13 for best doctorate engineering programs. The university has an undergraduate enrollment of 6,044, and a 7% acceptance rate.

Popular JHU majors include Cellular and Molecular Biology, Public Health, Neuroscience, and Computer and Information Sciences.

University of Maryland, College Park | #46



New circle M in front of Symon's Hall at University of the Maryland, College Park. Edwin Remsberg

While the University of Maryland, College Park took fourty-sixth place on the list for best national universities, it ranked nineteenth in the list for top public schools. Located in College Park, Maryland, which is just outside of Washington, D.C., UMD has an undergraduate enrollment of over 30,000 students.

Popular majors at UMD include computer and information sciences, engineering, and business.

University of Maryland, Baltimore County | #133

University of Maryland, Baltimore County ranked #133 on the list of top national schools, and #70 in the list of top public schools.

With an undergraduate enrollment of about 10,625 students, UMBC has been nationally recognized for its research programs. The school also has 17 Division 1 athletic teams. In February 2022, the school received a Research 1 classification for 'very high research activity', by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

University of Maryland, Eastern Shore | #369



The University of Maryland Eastern Shore ranked #369 in the list of top national schools, but #14 in the list of top historically black colleges and universities.

Located in Princess Anne, Maryland, the school has an undergraduate enrollment of about 1,933 students.

The school offers a wide selection of research programs in ecology and agricultural science.

Popular majors include criminal justice, pharmacy, biology, physical therapy, and exercise science.

You can view the full list by U.S. News & World Report here.