'Theme is unique': Navy football to pay homage to NASA with space-themed uniforms against Army

BALTIMORE - The Naval Academy will pay homage to space voyagers during its biggest game of the season -- the Army-Navy game.

The Midshipmen will wear NASA-themed uniforms and helmets during its famed football rivalry on Dec. 10 against Army in Philadelphia.

The side of the helmet, in bright red letters, it reads "NASA" and on the back "From The Sea To The Stars." The helmet also displays the moon's surface, an astronaut and stars in the sky.

"One small step for man...One giant leap for Navy Football," Navy Football shared on social media.

Navy shared a video showing the players' reactions to the jersey reveal.

And the reaction was astronomical.

"As somebody who loves space and studies space, this one has got me super excited," Navy senior Nicholas Straw said. "It's my favorite uniform we've had since I've been here."

"I love the color patterns," senior John Marshall added. "I think it pays great homage to a services that does great things for us."

"The theme is unique. We haven't had anything like it. These are spectacular," said junior quarterback Xavier Arline.

Navy is 4-7 this season, but are coming off a 17-14 win over then No. 17 Central Florida.