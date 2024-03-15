The Sharing Table has been feeding those in need for more than 30 years

Community MVP: The Sharing Table providing meals to those in need

BALTIMORE -- For more than 30 years, The Sharing Table has provided meals to those in need.

Wendy Weyant, the organization's president says it all started with two women serving hot meals on a Saturday.

"In 2023, we served over 16,000 meals. And we distributed over 8,000 bags of groceries into the community," Weyant said. "We serve everybody, so it really impacts how folks can stretch their dollar."

The organization's reach extends beyond those who can physically come to the distribution site.

Weyant says 20% of the people who come to receive meals do not have a car of their own to get around.

"We do have a driver every week that they rotate. So they take to about seven or eight families currently every week that, again, do not have transportation," Sasha Meade, president of The Sharing Table said.

The necessity of such services has only grown with the rise in grocery expenses.

Lance Thomas, a photographer for WJZ, began volunteering with the organization every week, after an introduction from Alpha Phi Alpha Incorporated.

"The groceries that we pack every week, the meals that they get every week, that may be something that a family gets to take them through those next seven days," Thomas said. "Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated is about serving, and it's about community. What else am I going to be doing on a Saturday morning at 10 o'clock in the morning? This makes me feel good for the rest of the day. It's not a chore."

You can learn more about The Sharing Table on the organization's website.