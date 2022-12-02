Over $33M in grants announced for restoration, protection of Chesapeake Bay Watershed

BALTIMORE -- The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) announced grant awards Thursday totaling $33.8 million to aid in the restoration and protection of the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

The funding was secured through the Chesapeake Bay Stewardship Fund, which is a partnership with the Environmental Protection Agency, and the federal-state Chesapeake Bay Program, and other organizations both federal and private.

The $33.8 million will be distributed to 104 community-based watershed restoration and preservation projects.

Notable funding recipients include the City of Annapolis, the Watershed Alliance of York, and the West Virginia National Guard. They received $500,000, $1,000,000, and $499,000 respectively.

The plan is to work with farmers, agricultural producers, homeowners, churches, businesses, and municipalities to improve the water in their communities, their quality of life, and ultimately, the health of the Chesapeake Bay, the NFWF said.

"This funding not only helps kick start critical water quality programs within the Chesapeake Bay watershed.", said Janet McCabe, EPA's Deputy Administrator. "It represents an investment in public health and the communities who call the Bay home."

More specific goals of the grants include improving the collaborative process between federal and state restoration efforts, investing in the planning and design of such efforts.

To see the full list of grant recipients, visit the NFWF website.