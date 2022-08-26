The Maryland State Fair returns with rides, fried food, animals and more

TIMONIUM, Md. -- Come one, come all: Thursday was the official start of the 141st Maryland State Fair.

"I can smell the food, it smells so good," said Lashena Shields-Vannoy.

The gates open at 5 p.m. every Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday for visitors to check out all the action over the next three weekends.

Inside, you'll find the traditional favorites, like the rides, games and animals.

"Sheep and goats and llamas and pigs, every animal imaginable" said chairman Gerry Brewster.

But there's even more excitement this year, thanks to some new attractions at the fairgrounds and a concert series featuring artists like Nelly and Styx.

Organizers said they're expecting 500,000 people to come out.

"Marylanders are ready to get out get on some good rides and get some food and celebrate with their friends and neighbors," said Brewster.

And of course, there's the food.

"We sell about 500 a day, probably a thousand," said Timothy Spencer, a vendor who drove all the way up from Mississippi to sell his turkey legs.

It's the perfect way to say goodbye to summer and have a little fun before the school year begins.

"I just to be here with all the excitement with the families and for my son to have a good time" said Leana Butler.

On Friday, if you bring five non-perishable food items, you can actually get into the fair for free.

The fair runs every weekend from now until Sept. 11.