The inspiring journey of Kennedy Krieger's Chief Nursing Officer Shellie Williams

BALTIMORE – As we continue celebrating Women History Month, WJZ is highlighting our community's leading ladies.

Kennedy Krieger Institute is home to many women and nurses who are in charge of caring for thousands of patients each day.

And when you see Shellie Williams walking down their halls, you see a woman who knows what she wants.

"I've always wanted to be a nurse. My mom told me that very early on in life that was just what my focus was," said Shellie Williams, the chief nursing officer and vice president of nursing at Kennedy Krieger Institute. "I've been at Kennedy for about 32 and a half years"

Her career began at the Mercy Health - Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She later found a permanent home at Kennedy Krieger Institute.

She worked her way up and is now the Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Nursing. Her job is to put her team of nurses, patients and their care– first.

"A lot of my day is spent in conversation with other leaders and with teams as we collaborate, how to provide quality patient and student care here at the Institute," said Williams.

"Whether it's mentoring, working with my phenomenal nursing team or working with individuals, I enjoy having those 'aha' moments when we come together, and we're looking to be innovative around patient care."

Williams also works to recruit and retain nurses, reminding them what they do matters at the hospital and in the community.

"We see more women in leadership positions now, which is critically important. We know from research that women with a diversity of thought come to the table, and they challenge our thinking. They challenge how we lead. That's critically important to our teams," Williams told WJZ.

Her goal is to be a woman who leads— but also someone who is always a student of her craft.

"I wouldn't change my journey at all. I've learned something in each position. And I've learned something from people that I've encountered on the way," Williams explained. "Our model here is that we are one and we take that model seriously. We embrace it. And we make sure as leaders that we model that we are one."

Whether it's her staff or longtime colleagues — she does what she does for the people in hopes of inspiring other women to make their own history.

"Women's history is an evolution and I'm excited about where we've come from. But I'm more excited about where we're going," said Williams.

For the past few years, Williams has also served as the president of the Maryland Association for Health Care Recruitment (MAHCR). Under her leadership, the chapter has been recognized as a Platinum Chapter by the National Association for Health Care Recruitment (NAHCR). MAHCR is one of only two chapters to receive this designation. She is also a member of the Maryland Organization of Nurse Leaders and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

Williams received her bachelor's degree in nursing from Hampton University, and her master's degrees in nursing and healthcare administration from the University of Phoenix. She also holds an adjunct appointment with the Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing.