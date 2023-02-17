The Dish: Resurrecting Black history, one cookbook at a time

BALTIMORE — As the creators behind local staples like crab cakes and terrapin stew, African American cooks have shaped Baltimore's long history as a dining destination while almost never getting credit.

Now, journalists like Toni Tipton-Martin as well as chefs such as David and Tonya Thomas are working to correct that, bringing to light the contributions of Black cooks who changed culinary history. They spoke at a panel last week at the Johns Hopkins University to discuss Black foodways in Baltimore.

