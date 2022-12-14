The Court of Appeals of Maryland is now the Supreme Court of Maryland

BALTIMORE -- If you've ever confused the two appellate courts of Maryland, fear no more.

Effective immediately, what was formerly known as Court of Appeals is now the Supreme Court of Maryland, and the presiding judge will be known as the Chief Justice.

The Court of Special Appeals is now the Appellate Court of Maryland.

Gov. Larry Hogan issued a proclamation Wednesday announcing the name change.

"The Court of Appeals of Maryland and the Court of Special Appeals have a rich and long history operating under these names," said Chief Justice Matthew Fader. "Both courts will continue to honor that history as we carry forward what those who came before us have worked so hard to build. Although the names are changing, Maryland's highest courts and the entire Judiciary remain steadfastly committed to upholding the rule of law and achieving our mission of providing fair, efficient, and effective justice for all."

Maryland voters decided on the name change this election cycle with a ballot initiative - Question 1 was to rename Maryland's two appellate courts.

Voters were overwhelmingly for the constitutional amendment, with about 75% voting yes, according to the State Board of Elections.

"Hopefully the voter-approved constitutional change in the names of both courts clears up any confusion among the public, lawyers, and judges from other jurisdictions about the roles of our respective courts," said Chief Judge E. Gregory Wells of the Appellate Court of Maryland. "It should be noted, however, the precedents, rules, and all other practices of the court are unaffected by the renaming, and we will continue business as usual at the highest level of service."