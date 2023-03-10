Watch CBS News
The Charmery releases "Pay Lamar" flavor encouraging Ravens to keep QB

BALTIMORE —  The Charmery has released a Lamar Jackson themed flavor, the "Pay Lamar" the Baltimore Banner reported Thursday.

The Pay Lamar is a take on Payday candy bar ice cream.  

"It's our way to come together as a community and encourage the Ravens to just pay Lamar and keep the team together", Master Creamer David Alima said.  "I'm a lifelong fan of the Ravens and I honestly think they need to keep Lamar Jackson in Baltimore."

