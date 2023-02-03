Watch CBS News
The Charmery is opening early on National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- It will be seriously cold Saturday morning, but that doesn't mean you can't have ice cream in the morning.

Why? Because Saturday marks National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, and The Charmery is going all out to celebrate with unique breakfast-themed flavors. 

The Baltimore-based ice cream shop has locations in Hampden, Towson and Columbia, and they'll be serving up ice cream with a breakfast twist. 

Every location will be opening at 10 a.m. Sunday, serving up the special flavors while supplies last. 

The flavors include Vent coffee cake, blueberry yogurt and granola, and an adventurous spicy bloody mary sorbet. WJZ's Alexus Davila joined the Charmery Friday to try their offerings. 

