The Baltimore Orioles are preparing to play the Rangers in the ALDS

BALTIMORE -- Game time for the O's has been set for 1 p.m. on Saturday. The team will play the Texas Rangers at Camden Yards.

The Rangers recently swept the Tampa Bay Rays in the best-of-three wild card round.

The Orioles will be using their days off to prepare to play against the Rangers during a six-day layoff.

The O's earned that rest when they secured the top record in the American League East, but resting from action doesn't stop them from practicing.

The team worked out in front of their fans at the ballpark on Wednesday.

The buildup to the playoffs is a first for many of the young Orioles.

I spoke to manager Brandon Hyde and the players about the countdown to Saturday's game one of the American League Division Series and the preparation to get there.

"I'm very anxious to start," Hyde said. "This is why you do this for six months and to have this opportunity in front of—with this group, with especially this special, great character group of guys. It's been a lot of fun managing this year, and I'm hoping to play for a while."

The Orioles and the Rangers met six times during the regular season.