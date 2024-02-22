Watch CBS News
THB Bagelry shares what's hot on the menu

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

In the mood for a bagel?

Tony Groto, from THB Bagelry and Deli, joined WJZ to talk about new items on the menu, from bagels to bagel sandwiches to some "powerhouses."

"We have asiago bagel. We have cinnamon bagels, something sweet , that is our bagel of the month in February, Groto said.

Groto says the asiago tamarind bagels are in collaboration with McCormick. 

THB started as a family-owned business and has expanded.

"It is my brother, my sister, my dad, and my cousin," Groto said. "We are a first-generation  Italian. We came here in 2000. My sister and my cousin first, then my brother and I followed."

Since then, THB has opened a location in Canton, Columbia, Owings Mills and Locust Point.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

February 22, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

