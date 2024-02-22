THB Bagelry shares what's hot on the menu

THB Bagelry shares what's on the menu

In the mood for a bagel?

Tony Groto, from THB Bagelry and Deli, joined WJZ to talk about new items on the menu, from bagels to bagel sandwiches to some "powerhouses."

"We have asiago bagel. We have cinnamon bagels, something sweet , that is our bagel of the month in February, Groto said.

Groto says the asiago tamarind bagels are in collaboration with McCormick.

THB started as a family-owned business and has expanded.

"It is my brother, my sister, my dad, and my cousin," Groto said. "We are a first-generation Italian. We came here in 2000. My sister and my cousin first, then my brother and I followed."

Since then, THB has opened a location in Canton, Columbia, Owings Mills and Locust Point.