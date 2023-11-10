Thanks for Giving: Volunteer with WJZ

BALTIMORE - Thanks for Giving is a series that features ways you can volunteer with WJZ.

Organizations WJZ worked with

St. Vincent de Paul Beans and Bread

https://www.vincentbaltimore.org/get-involved/

Operation Christmas Child

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/

Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake ReStores

HFHCVolunteer.org

Maryland Food Bank

https://mdfoodbank.org/ways-to-give/volunteer/

Humane Society of Harford County

https://www.harfordshelter.org/ways-to-give/volunteer

Additional animal shelters

Maryland SPCA:

https://www.mdspca.org/volunteer/

Baltimore Humane Society:

https://bmorehumane.org/volunteer/

BARCS:

https://www.barcs.org/volunteer/