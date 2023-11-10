Thanks for Giving: Volunteer with WJZ
BALTIMORE - Thanks for Giving is a series that features ways you can volunteer with WJZ.
Organizations WJZ worked with
St. Vincent de Paul Beans and Bread
https://www.vincentbaltimore.org/get-involved/
Operation Christmas Child
https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/
Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake ReStores
Maryland Food Bank
https://mdfoodbank.org/ways-to-give/volunteer/
Humane Society of Harford County
https://www.harfordshelter.org/ways-to-give/volunteer
Additional animal shelters
Maryland SPCA:
https://www.mdspca.org/volunteer/
Baltimore Humane Society:
https://bmorehumane.org/volunteer/
BARCS:
