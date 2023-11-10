Watch CBS News
Thanks for Giving: Volunteer with WJZ

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE - Thanks for Giving is a series that features ways you can volunteer with WJZ.

Organizations WJZ worked with

St. Vincent de Paul Beans and Bread

https://www.vincentbaltimore.org/get-involved/ 

Operation Christmas Child

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/ 

Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake ReStores

HFHCVolunteer.org 

Maryland Food Bank

https://mdfoodbank.org/ways-to-give/volunteer/ 

Humane Society of Harford County

https://www.harfordshelter.org/ways-to-give/volunteer 

Additional animal shelters

Maryland SPCA: 

https://www.mdspca.org/volunteer/ 

Baltimore Humane Society: 

https://bmorehumane.org/volunteer/ 

BARCS:  

https://www.barcs.org/volunteer/ 

First published on November 10, 2023 / 4:55 PM EST

