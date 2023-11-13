Thanks for Giving: Operation Christmas Child sends shoeboxes of joy around the world

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, so every day this week, WJZ wants to say "thanks for giving" to the non-profits and, most importantly, the people who give back to our communities every day. Today, our Janay Reece walks through volunteering for Operation Christmas Child.

Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan's Purse, turns an empty shoebox into an amazing gift.

"Anyone, whether you're two or 102, can fill a shoebox, said organizer Tricia Warfield. "You decide whether you want to do it for a boy or a girl and choose the age category. And then you put in all kinds of wonderful things for the children."

Once the boxes go to a drop-off location, they are brought to one of the processing centers. In fact, we have one right here in Baltimore in Sparrows Point, where volunteers like Tricia and others will come and get the shoe boxes ready. Then, they'll travel to over 108 countries.

There are 69 shoe box drop-off locations across Maryland. If you would like to pack a box at home or help ship boxes around the world. All you have to do is visit Good Samaritan's website.








