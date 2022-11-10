'Thank you for your leadership': Wes Moore meets with Gov. Hogan as he prepares to take over

BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan met with the state's projected new governor, Wes Moore, Thursday in Annapolis to discuss the transition process at the governor's mansion early next year.

Moore, a Democrat, defeated Republican Delegate Dan Cox on Election Night, the Associated Press called.

Moore, who will become Maryland's first Black governor, said he along with his team is earnestly working to ensure a seamless transition during the next two months leading up to the Inauguration.

"This is the way that it should be, when the governor says we are going to have a smooth and orderly transition," Moore said. "It is what the people of this state want and I am thankful to you and your administration for helping to facilitate that."

Hogan ensured that he plans to make a "smooth transition" out of office come January.

Hogan appointed Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford to oversee the Maryland gubernatorial transition.

"I have spoken to Governor-elect Wes Moore's office to initiate the transition," Rutherford said. "We look forward to an efficient process, where we will provide the necessary documents & guidance needed to help Maryland's incoming leadership succeed."

Hogan and Moore walked out of the State House Thursday after having a conversation.

The governor told Moore to enjoy the moment before the real work started in two months.

"I told him to take the time to enjoy the moment," Moore said. "It is a huge whirlwind getting ready to take over the administration, and sometimes you get so busy doing the work, you don't enjoy the moment. I told them to enjoy this historic moment they are going to remember for the rest of their lives."

Moore thanked Gov. Hogan for welcoming him to the State House and for his leadership for the past eight years.

"It has been a pleasure spending this time with the governor," Moore said. "Governor Hogan, thank you for this time, thank you for your kindness, thank you for your leadership."

Moore told WJZ on Wednesday that he's already thinking about ways to deliver on campaign promises and focus on local issues, including crime in Baltimore.

"I think the key priorities - that we are going to be establishing a transition and transformation team that is going to ensure that come January - come Inauguration, we're ready to go," Moore said. "And that means having pieces in place that's going to show a measure of not just continuity of government, but showing the frame in the way we are approaching government."