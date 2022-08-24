Texas man sentenced to 6 months in federal prison for threatening Leana Wen

BALTIMORE -- A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a Texas man to six months in federal prison for threatening former Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen over her advocacy for the COVID-19 vaccine, the Justice Department said.

The sentence is followed by three years of supervised release.

Scott Eli Harris, a 52-year-old from Aubrey, Texas, allegedly sent Wen a message in July 2021 and threatened she would be shot, claiming he was an Army veteran and sniper.

Harris told Wen, who serves as a medical analyst with CNN, he was never going to take "your wonder drug," adding "My 12 gauge promises I won't."

The message also references Wen's background as a Chinese immigrant and uses other offensive, threatening language.

Harris was charged last October. In February, he pleaded guilty to one count of threats transmitted by interstate communication.

"While we are all entitled to our own opinion, no one has the right to threaten the life of someone because of race, national origin, or because of holding different views," said U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, Erek L. Barron. "Threats like these will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."