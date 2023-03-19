Terps lose to top seeded Alabama, 73-51

BALTIMORE-- Maryland's season ended with a second round loss to Alabama in the NCAA tournament Saturday night in Birmingham.

The Terps trailed by five points at halftime but never got any closer as the crimson tide pulled away for a 73 to 51 victory.

Maryland was led by Julian Reese with 14 points while Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly had a game high 22 points.

The game was tied at 17 all with 6 minutes to go in the first half but Alabama went on a 9 to 0 run to take the lead.

Jahmir Young hit a shot at the end of the half to cut the lead to five.

Maryland ends its first season under Head Coach Kevin Willard with a 22-13 record.

Alabama moves onto the sweet sixteen where they will play San Diego State on Friday in Louisville.