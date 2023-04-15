Terps halfway through spring practice

BALTIMORE -- WJZ has a progress report on spring football practice in College Park.

The Maryland Terrapins are midway through four weeks of workouts.

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is the centerpiece of the program, preparing for his fourth season at Maryland.

He has broken records while guiding the Maryland Terrapins to two straight winning seasons and with two consecutive bowl berths.

Tagovailoa has brought quarterback consistency to a Maryland team that was in dire need.

"He knows the Maryland way. He knows what Coach Locksley is about and what this program is about, and being able to really talk to the other players about what that looks like, having been through it," Kevin Sumlin, co-offensive coordinator for the Maryland Terrapins. said of Tagovailoa. "And his experience with his talent level gives you a chance to win every time you go out."