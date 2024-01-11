Watch CBS News
Tejada, Tarke lead Towson to a 73-64 win over Stony Brook in overtime

TOWSON, Md. (AP) - Tyler Tejada scored 16 points and Nendah Tarke added six points in the overtime as Towson knocked off Stony Brook 73-64 on Thursday night.

Tejada was 5 of 10 shooting, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Tigers (9-7, 2-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Dylan Williamson scored 14 points, going 5 of 12 (3 for 8 from 3-point range). Tarke shot 3 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Dean Noll finished with 15 points and two steals for the Seawolves (8-8, 1-2). Stony Brook also got 11 points from Aaron Clarke. In addition, Tyler Stephenson-Moore finished with nine points.

Led by 12 first-half points from Williamson, Towson carried a 33-28 lead into the break. Noll tied it at 60-all with 29 seconds left in regulation.

First published on January 11, 2024 / 11:19 PM EST

