Teens arrested, guns recovered after police pursuit through Baltimore City and County

BALTIMORE -- A police pursuit that wound through Baltimore City and Baltimore County ended with three arrests along I-83 in Timonium on Friday afternoon.

Baltimore City police said they arrested two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old. The vehicle was wanted in connection to an armed robbery.

"Officers recovered three loaded handguns and suspected marijuana. The three male juveniles will be transported to Juvenile Booking and formally charged," Baltimore police said in a news release.

The dangerous situation began in Southeast Baltimore. It then went into Dundalk, where the blue Nissan drove onto a sidewalk across from Dundalk Elementary School.

The suspects crashed into Chip Fox's front yard just minutes after he brought his elderly father inside.

"I was putting the groceries away in the kitchen, and it was like a boom! It sounded like it hit a car. We came out and all the cops were following them," Fox told WJZ. "...The way they were driving, it looked like a video game."

Chopper 13 showed the Nissan swerving around vehicles on busy Dundalk Avenue with police close behind.

At some point, Baltimore County police said an officer with their department crashed and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

On the Beltway, footage from Chopper 13 shows, the suspects crash into a vehicle and blow their front tire.

They then exited onto I-83 North and one of the suspects throws a bag from the window before police caught up to them.

The three stopped in the middle of the interstate, opened their doors and ran across lanes of traffic.

Officers eventually took them all into custody.

"Speeding like that, I'm glad the cops got them. It's just not surprising anymore though," said Kay Doubleday.

Fox said police canvassed his neighborhood for possible weapons thrown from the vehicle.

As he surveyed the damage outside of his home in Dundalk, he praised police for getting the situation under control.

"It's insane. I'm just glad nobody got hurt with all the kids at the school. If it would have been a couple hours later, it would have been bad news," he said.