Watch CBS News
Crime

Teenager shot in East Baltimore on Sunday, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg near Johns Hopkins Hospital on Sunday, according to authorities.

Officers working in East Baltimore were alerted to the shooting around 4:25 p.m., police said.

They found the injured teenager in the 700 block of North Caroline Street, according to authorities.

He was taken to an area hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, police said.

The teenager is currently in stable condition, according to authorities.

Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact Eastern District Detectives at 410-396-2433.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 4, 2022 / 5:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.