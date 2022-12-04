Teenager shot in East Baltimore on Sunday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg near Johns Hopkins Hospital on Sunday, according to authorities.

Officers working in East Baltimore were alerted to the shooting around 4:25 p.m., police said.

They found the injured teenager in the 700 block of North Caroline Street, according to authorities.

He was taken to an area hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, police said.

The teenager is currently in stable condition, according to authorities.

Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact Eastern District Detectives at 410-396-2433.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.