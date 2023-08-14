Watch CBS News
Teenager killed in East Baltimore double shooting near Johns Hopkins Hospital

BALTIMORE - A 16-year-old was killed in a double shooting Monday evening near Johns Hopkins Hospital in East Baltimore.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 900 block of North Broadway where the teenager and a 26-year-old man were found with multiple gunshot wounds. The teen was taken to the hospital where he died.

The condition of the 26-year-old is unknown.

Anyone with information should call Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

No other information was provided.

August 14, 2023

