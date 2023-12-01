Watch CBS News
15-year-old boy arrested for allegedly shooting, killing man in Southwest Baltimore

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Southwest Baltimore earlier this year.

Investigators allege that the teenager shot 18-year-old Robert Wagner in the 600 block of Cherry Blossom Way on Aug. 17, police said.

Officers were initially sent to that area to investigate a report of a car crash. They found two damaged vehicles in the 700 block of West Saratoga Street around 11:35 p.m. that day.

Wagner was inside one of the vehicles suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

An ambulance took him to a local hospital. Wagner eventually succumbed to his injuries on Aug. 23, police said.

The teen was arrested on Thursday and taken to the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center. He is charged with first-degree murder.  

First published on December 1, 2023 / 12:22 PM EST

