Teenage gunman 'Baby K' faces charges for allegedly trying to kill student on school bus

BALTIMORE -- Kaden Holland, 15, also known as "Baby K" has been indicted as adults on attempted murder charges in Prince George's County.

State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy made the announcement Tuesday.

Baby K is the only juvenile suspect named in this case right now.

But two other juveniles are facing similar charges to Holland, including attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment.

"I really want to reiterate that we are not playing," Braveboy said. "This is not a game. Our job is to ensure that our community is safe."

Two 14-year-olds were also indicted.

The three juveniles are accused of attacking a middle school student on a school bus on May 1.

Investigators said Baby K was the suspected gunman who tried to shoot the student in the head as the two teen accomplices held him down.

The gun misfired, saving the student's life.

A 14-year-old girl is also being charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in connection with the attack. Police said she orchestrated the attack.

She is also being charged as an adult, but she has not been indicted.

State's Attorney Braveboy said the charges the juveniles are facing are serious and could carry life sentences.

She urged parents to make sure they're keeping an eye on their kids.

"Talk to your children," Braveboy said. "Figure out where they are, who their friends are, what they're doing with their time because if they end up on my desk, I'm going to do my job."

Baby K is also a suspect in the murder of a woman that happened two days after the bus attack. He is being charged as a juvenile in that case.