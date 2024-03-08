Teenage girl involved in threats to 8 Maryland schools, police say
BALTIMORE -- A 17-year-old girl is accused of making threats to at least eight Maryland schools, Baltimore County Police said Friday.
The teenager allegedly posted threats Tuesday to hurt students at Aberdeen High School in Harford County and Eastern Technical in Baltimore County.
No threats were found after police searches of the schools. Police said detectives then found more social media posts in which the teen "boasted about previous school threats she made and got away with."
The teen allegedly made the threats at 6 Baltimore County schools and two more:
- Kenwood High School
- Eastern Technical High School
- Chesapeake High School
- Stemmers Run Middle School
- Middle River Middle School
- Hawthorne Elementary
- Damascus High School (Montgomery County)
- Aberdeen High School (Harford County)
Police said they requested the teen be detained, but the Department of Juvenile Services released the 17-year-old to her parent.
Detectives are working with other jurisdictions to identify additional suspects, and an investigation is ongoing, police said.