Teenage girl involved in threats to 8 Maryland schools, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 17-year-old girl is accused of making threats to at least eight Maryland schools, Baltimore County Police said Friday.

The teenager allegedly posted threats Tuesday to hurt students at Aberdeen High School in Harford County and Eastern Technical in Baltimore County.

No threats were found after police searches of the schools. Police said detectives then found more social media posts in which the teen "boasted about previous school threats she made and got away with."

The teen allegedly made the threats at 6 Baltimore County schools and two more:

Kenwood High School

Eastern Technical High School

Chesapeake High School

Stemmers Run Middle School

Middle River Middle School

Hawthorne Elementary

Damascus High School (Montgomery County)

Aberdeen High School (Harford County)

Police said they requested the teen be detained, but the Department of Juvenile Services released the 17-year-old to her parent.

Detectives are working with other jurisdictions to identify additional suspects, and an investigation is ongoing, police said.