Teen spits on police officer after being arrested twice in same day, same location

BALTIMORE -- A group of teenagers were arrested twice in the same day after robbing a Royal Farms and assaulting an officer in Southeast Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police.

On October 10, at 1:10 a.m., police responded to the 6100 block of Holabird Avenue for a commercial robbery.

Upon arrival, a store clerk at Royal Farms alerted officers that five teenagers had come into the store, committed multiple larcenies and robberies, and tried to steal a cash register.

A group of three 14-year-old juveniles were later found in an abandoned building after officers searched the area. One male and two females were arrested, with one firearm being recovered from one of the female suspects.

All three suspects were taken to Juvenile Booking and placed on electronic monitoring.

Later that evening at 7:10 p.m., officers returned to the same Royal Farms for an assault in progress.

The two 14-year-olds from the previous incident were asked to leave the premises after attempting to enter the store.

Once officers arrived, both suspects hit a store employee with one of the females spitting in an officer's face. Police say both of them were returned to Juvenile Booking.

Both female suspects have been charged with three separate robberies from incidents on September 27, 2024, and have been arrested multiple times in Maryland.