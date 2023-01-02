Teen shot inside stolen vehicle that crashed in West Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 17-year-old boy was shot while traveling in a stolen vehicle on Monday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in West Baltimore received a ShotSpotter detection alert for the 1800 block of West Baltimore Street around 4:20 p.m., police said.

When they arrived at the site of the alert, they found a vehicle that someone had crashed and abandoned, according to authorities.

Officers noticed that the vehicle was stained with blood, police said.

Soon after, they learned that a 17-year-old boy had sought treatment at a local hospital because he had been shot in his left hand while inside the vehicle, according to authorities.

Upon further research, officers discovered that the vehicle had been stolen from outside of Baltimore, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Western District detectives at 410-396-2477.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.