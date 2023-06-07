Teen in critical condition after nearly drowning when group breaks into Baltimore public pool

BALTIMORE -- A teenager nearly drowned Wednesday afternoon after several teens broke into a closed Baltimore City public pool, according to police.

Police said a 16-year-old had to be rescued from Roosevelt Park Pool in the Hampden neighborhood.

The teenager is in critical condition, police said.

"This is something that could have been totally avoidable," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "A young man is in critical condition, fighting for his life because of a bad decision."

Currently, Roosevelt Park is operating on a Saturday-Sunday weekend schedule 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"We have said time and time again that we want everyone in Baltimore to enjoy our pools, that's why they are free," Mayor Scott. "But they have to do it when the pool is open and when there is a lifeguard on duty because swimming in an unsafe way can cost you your life."

Mayor Scott said the condition of the teen is why homicide detectives are investigating.

The mayor is warning people to stop breaking into pools to go swimming.

"To the young people, use this as an example of how you can do better," Mayor Scott said. "We've seen this time and time again. We know people find their way in. We do not want to have this conversation again. We have to be better. We have to swim responsibly."