Teen girl killed in apparent 'train surfing' incident on D.C. Metro in Silver Spring

An investigation is underway after a teenage girl was killed in Montgomery County in what appears to be a "train surfing" incident on the Washington D.C. Metro System.

Train surfing is when someone attempts to ride a train from the outside or the roof.

We are deeply saddened to learn that a teenage girl lost her life this morning while riding outside of a train car en route to Silver Spring station. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family. #wmata — Metro Forward (@wmata) March 1, 2024

According to officials, the incident happened Friday along the Red Line near the Silver Spring Metro Station.

Metro officials are reminding passengers that riding outside of a train is not only very dangerous, but it is also illegal.

"Riding outside of a train is dangerous, illegal, and likely to lead to severe injury or death," Metro officials said on social media. "Signage is posted on bulkhead doors between railcars warning customers that walking between railcars is prohibited unless in an emergency."