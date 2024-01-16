Teen escapes from Baltimore County police precinct following alleged home invasion

BALTIMORE -- A teenager was temporarily able to elude the Baltimore County Police after allegedly participating in a robbery and home invasion in Dundalk on Saturday, according to authorities.

The 14-year-old boy was able to evade officers as they were in the process of filing charges associated with the robbery and home invasion, police said.

The teenager had been detained by police and was inside the Dundalk Precinct at the time of his escape, according to authorities.

He was able to walk out of the precinct through an unsecured door, police said.

Officers chased after the teenager, but he was still able to get away, according to authorities.

Later in the day, officers were able to track down the teenager and take him into custody again, police said.