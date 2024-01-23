Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen dies after shooting in Howard County

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Here's your Tuesday afternoon news roundup | January 23, 2024
Here's your Tuesday afternoon news roundup | January 23, 2024 02:43

BALTIMORE -- A teen was pronounced dead Monday after a shooting in Howard County.  

Police said Natanael Cuxun, 17, of Arlington, Virginia, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling south on Snowden River Parkway around 2:10 a.m. Sunday when he was shot.  

Detectives believe the suspect fired several shots at his vehicle from another vehicle before fleeing the scene.  

Cuxun was struck once, but the other two occupants of the vehicle were not injured.  

Police are still investigating the shooting, and do not believe it was random.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

Tips may be submitted anonymously. 

Christian Olaniran
img-3764.jpg

Christian Olaniran is a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts, culture, sports and more. He also creates engaging social media content to complement news coverage.

First published on January 23, 2024 / 3:13 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.