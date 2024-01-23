Teen dies after shooting in Howard County

BALTIMORE -- A teen was pronounced dead Monday after a shooting in Howard County.

Police said Natanael Cuxun, 17, of Arlington, Virginia, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling south on Snowden River Parkway around 2:10 a.m. Sunday when he was shot.

Detectives believe the suspect fired several shots at his vehicle from another vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Cuxun was struck once, but the other two occupants of the vehicle were not injured.

Police are still investigating the shooting, and do not believe it was random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

Tips may be submitted anonymously.