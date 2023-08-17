Watch CBS News
Teen charged in abduction of Baltimore child who was located in Maine

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 17-year-old has been charged with the abduction of a 10-year-old from Baltimore.

Police said the teenage Honduran national took the child to Portland, Maine. 

The child was located and reunited with their parents.

The child was found through the collaboration of the Portland Police Department, the Baltimore Police Department and the FBI Task Force.

The suspect is in the process of being extradited back to Baltimore to face potential adult charges stemming from the abduction. 

According to police, the Criminal Investigation Division is continuing its investigation, which is expected to result in additional human trafficking-related charges.

First published on August 16, 2023 / 10:49 PM

