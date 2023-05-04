Teacher arrested in North Carolina for sexual abuse of teen at Howard County high school

BALTIMORE - A Howard County teacher was arrested for sexually abusing a female student over a span of four months at the school.

Police arrested 44-year-old Matthew Barth, from Ellicott City, on Thursday in North Carolina.

Barth, a teacher at Mt. Hebron High School, has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor and a third-degree offense.

Police were alerted of the abuse by the victim's friend.

Officers said electronic records appeared to indicate there was sexual contact between Barth and the teen, and the incidents are believed to have happened on multiple occasions inside the school.

Barth has been a teacher at the school since 2003. He is in custody in North Carolina and awaiting an extradition hearing.

Detectives are asking for any additional victims or anyone who may have information to come forward by calling police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.