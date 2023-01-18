Taulia Tagovailoa will return to Maryland for 2023 season

BALTIMORE — Maryland Terrapins record-breaking quarterback, Taulia Tagovailoa, will be returning for his senior year to compete with the Terrapins in 2023, the University of Maryland announced Wednesday.

During his three-year career, Tagovailoa has helped raise the bar for Maryland's passing game; setting records with 7,879 passing yards, 51 passing touchdowns, 59 total touchdowns, and 665 completions, and other remarkable achievements on the field.

"Who knew a kid from Hawaii could find a home in Maryland? But that's exactly what I've found," Tagovailoa said, Tagovailoa said. He also thanked his family, coaches, and teammates for supporting him along his path.

In 2021, he broke single-season records for passing yards (3,860), passing touchdowns (26), completions (328), completion percentage (69.2) and 300-yard passing games (seven). His career completion percentage is the best of any Big Ten quarterback all-time, and his passing yards number is the sixth-best mark of any Big Ten quarterback all-time.

The Ewa Beach, Hawaii native earned Second Team All-Big Ten selection in 2022, leading Maryland to its most wins since 2010. He threw for 3,008 yards, completing 262-of-391 passes and 18 touchdowns, while rushing for four more; making him one of only two FBS quarterbacks that played in 2022 to own their school's career passing yards record despite playing three years or less.

