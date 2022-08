BALTIMORE -- Heavy fog conditions on the Eastern Shore early Monday morning is impacting the start of the school year for thousands of Talbot County students.

Talbot County Public Schools announced all of its schools will open 90 minutes late due to the conditions.

(8/29/22) Due to the current weather conditions, all TCPS schools will operate on a 90 minute delay schedule. Employees: code green. — TCPS (@TCPS_MD) August 29, 2022