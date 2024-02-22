Take in the tastes of Brookside Market, located in Phoenix, Maryland

Owner of Brookside Market, from Phoenix, MD, describes its trendy hotspot

Owner of Brookside Market, from Phoenix, MD, describes its trendy hotspot

Owner of Brookside Market, from Phoenix, MD, describes its trendy hotspot

BALTIMORE - Brookside Market, a local trendy hotspot out of Phoenix, Maryland, stopped by the WJZ studio.

Owner Casey Brooks said his restaurant opened 17 years ago.

"We sold chicken pot pie," Brooks said. "It's on the menu here, gets hardy, just screams comfort."

Brookside Market serves wood brick oven pizza, sandwiches, and more.

"This is the Siena," Brooks said. "All of the pizzas on the menu are named after my kids."

In the front, Brooks boats about the Italian cold cuts.

"We sold 23,000 last year," added Brooks.

Brooks says Brookside Market will be launching a new creation on Sunday off their mobile pizza truck.

"It is a street food coming from Italy right now," Brooks said. "They are baking their pizza shells only with olive oil. They open them up and get that stringy texture. You know, we kind of Americanized it. We did a

chopped Caesar salad with pesto and then a chopped Italian."

If someone is coming to Brookside Market, what do they have to try?

"You have to try the cold cut, my meats and everything, and I have to put the hot onion on the pizza."

For more on Brookside Market, check out its website here.