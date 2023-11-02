Take a journey on "The Polar Express," returning to B&O Railroad Museum

BALTIMORE - "The Polar Express," the rich holiday tradition, is returning to the B&O Railroad Museum.

The train ride will take visitors on a whimsical ride to the North Pole.

"The Polar Express" at the B&O Railroad Museum will run from November 24 through December 19.

This journey offers passengers the opportunity to step into the pages of the classic children's book by Chris Van Allsburg and relive the heartwarming adventure on board a real-life steam locomotive.

Here's what "The Polar Express" offers:

A Magical Train Ride: Climb aboard the first mile of the American Railroad, where you'll be transported to the enchanting North Pole, complete with holiday lights and decorations.

Hot Cocoa and Cookies: Sip on hot cocoa and savor delicious cookies, just like in the story, served by our friendly onboard dancing chefs.

Meet Santa: Have your wish list ready as Santa Claus himself will make a special appearance to greet and gift all the good boys and girls who believe.

Festive Entertainment: Enjoy dancing, sing-alongs and storytelling that will bring the story of "The Polar Express" to life.

North Pole: See the Roundhouse transformed into the North Pole!

Souvenir Gift Shop: Commemorate your magical journey with a visit to our souvenir shop, featuring an array of Polar Express -themed treasures.

For ticket information, visit this website: www.BORail.org/polar-express.

"We are thrilled to bring 'The Polar Express' back to the B&O Railroad Museum this holiday season," Kris Hoellen, Executive Director of the B&O Railroad Museum . We love seeing the joy on the children's faces as special memories are made at this event that has become a family tradition for so many"