T. Rowe Price to lead session helping Morgan State students build LinkedIn profiles

BALTIMORE - T. Rowe Price is lending a hand to helping Morgan State students improve their chances at getting jobs straight out of college.

The Baltimore-based organization is hosting a LinkedIn Optimization session for the students on Thursday.

"(It) will demonstrate how to build an effective LinkedIn profile and navigate networking in a professional environment," a spokesperson for T. Rowe Price said.

A photographer will also provide professional headshots to students free of charge.

Lindsay Kallenbach, senior recruiter on the Early Talent Recruiting Team for T. Rowe Price, will serve as the presenter.

Morgan State University alumna Ashley Bell, an early talent recruiter and campus relationship manager for T. Rowe Price, organized the creation of this LinkedIn Optimization and Professional Headshot session for her alma mater.

The session will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Graves School of Business on the campus of Morgan State.

AGENDA:

· 11 a.m.-noon: LinkedIn Optimization Session and Effective Networking

· Noon-3 p.m.: Undergraduate Professional Headshots

· 4-6 p.m.: Graduate Professional Headshots